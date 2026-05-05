Shillong water project cost jumps by over Rs 200 crore after dam site shifted upstream

The cost of a major water supply project for Shillong has risen sharply, with the Meghalaya cabinet approving a revised estimate that pushes the bill from Rs 553 crore to Rs 770 crore — an increase of Rs 217 crore.

The New Shillong Water Supply Scheme (Phase I) has been in the works for some time, but the revision was necessitated by a significant change in its design.

The proposed dam site has been relocated further upstream, a decision that became necessary after a scientific landfill was developed at Nonghali, making the original location unsuitable.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the enhanced cost also accounts for the provision of dedicated electrical lines and expenses related to land acquisition, describing these as essential to ensuring "the project's long-term sustainability and efficiency."

Shillong, the state capital, has long grappled with an inadequate and ageing water supply infrastructure, with residents frequently facing shortages. The revised scheme, once complete, is expected to substantially improve water availability across the township.