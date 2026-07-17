Shillong youth wanted in POCSO, rape case surrenders, arrested

A 21-year-old Shillong resident wanted in connection with a POCSO and rape case surrendered before police at Laitumkhrah Police Station on July 16 and was subsequently arrested, East Khasi Hills Police said.

The accused, identified as Jonathan L Pachau, surrendered before the officer in charge of Laitumkhrah Police Station. He has been booked in Laitumkhrah PS Case No. 100/2026 under Sections 3, 4, 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as PS Case No. 94/2026 under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said he will be produced before the court.

The arrest comes days after Meghalaya Police issued an all-India lookout notice against the accused and constituted a special team to trace him. Police had also been coordinating with Mizoram Police following information that he may have fled the state.

The investigation is continuing, with police recording statements from additional complainants who have since come forward. Investigators had earlier confirmed that the statement of the first complainant, along with digital evidence, had already been recorded.

Police have also indicated that they are examining information suggesting there may be more victims linked to the case. Those who have contacted the police are being called to formally record their statements and lodge FIRs where applicable.

Officials have urged the public not to treat allegations circulating on social media as established facts, stating that the authenticity of claims made online is being verified as part of the investigation. A chargesheet will be filed once the probe is complete.

The case first came to light after photographs of the accused, along with unverified allegations shared widely on social media, triggered public attention. The posts alleged that multiple young women had been sexually assaulted by the accused over a period of time. However, police had maintained that only one formal FIR had been registered at Laitumkhrah Police Station on July 7 and appealed to any other alleged victims to approach the police and file complaints.

Authorities had earlier described the accused as absconding and launched efforts to trace him before his surrender on Thursday. Police had also confirmed that they were treating the matter with seriousness and coordinating with law enforcement agencies outside Meghalaya during the search.