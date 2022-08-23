The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2021 has once again shown to be a success after taking home three awards in three of the most competitive categories at the recently held Wow Awards Asia 2022 in Mumbai on the 19th and 20th of this month.

The WOW Awards Asia is the most well-known platform for event recognition in the world, covering practically all aspects of the event industry in Asia and the Middle East.

EVENTFAQs took the initiative, with EEMA and KPMG serving as the process advisors and evaluators in India. In addition to having the best industry experts from all over the world serve as judges, the judging procedure has been enhanced even more.

The Awards received are “Festival of the Year-Art/Culture/Lifestyle” - GOLD, “Best Tourism Event” – GOLD, and “Concert of the year” - SILVER.

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival was organized by Meghalaya Tourism and managed by Rockski EMG.

It needs mention here that the festival's success is attributed by the organisers to all participants, without whom arduous and sincere efforts the recognition wouldn't have been possible.