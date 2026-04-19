Shillong's farmers' market draws steady crowds, boosts direct farm sales

The April edition of the state-run monthly farmers’ market recorded a footfall of around 600 visitors, reflecting growing public interest in direct farm-to-consumer sales and locally sourced produce.

Organised at Risa Colony, opposite St Edmund’s College, the market highlighted seasonal crops such as potatoes, coriander and spring onion (locally known as jyllang), sourced from multiple districts across Meghalaya. The initiative is part of the state’s effort to strengthen agricultural marketing by connecting farmers directly with buyers.

Officials said the platform is helping farmers secure better prices while reducing reliance on intermediaries. Participation from farmer groups, producer collectives and self-help groups has also increased, with vendors offering both fresh and value-added products.

Several first-time participants reported improved market access. A farmer from Ri Bhoi district said the event allowed her to showcase produce beyond traditional markets, while another participant from East Jaintia Hills noted that such platforms enable sales at more sustainable prices and help expand customer reach.

Alongside produce sales, the market featured a live kitchen segment showcasing dishes made from the focus crops. Local musicians also performed as part of a grassroots programme aimed at promoting regional talent.

A hyperlocal e-commerce platform partnered with the initiative to procure produce directly from farmers in bulk, aiming to widen distribution and improve earnings.

Visitors cited the availability of organic produce as a key attraction. A tourist described the market as a unique experience, pointing to locally distinctive products such as bamboo-smoked fish.

Launched in January 2026, the monthly farmers’ market has rotated its focus on seasonal produce, with previous editions featuring oranges, pumpkins, strawberries, black pepper, bananas and sesame seeds. Authorities view the initiative as part of a broader push to improve market access and strengthen the state’s agricultural economy.