Shillong's Khyndailad to become car-free zone with 14-hour daily vehicle ban

Meghalaya government has announced complete pedestrianisation of the popular commercial stretch from 7 am to 9 pm, with exclusive car passes only for area residents.

The bustling Khyndailad (Police Bazar) area in Shillong will transform into a pedestrian-only zone for 14 hours daily, following the successful relocation of licensed street vendors to a designated space at the MUDA parking complex. Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced the immediate implementation of the vehicle restriction from 7 am to 9 pm on weekdays.

Residents living along the Khyndailad-to-Dreamland stretch will receive special car passes, limited to one per household, after authorities complete the ongoing process of collecting residential details through the Shillong Municipal Board. Business owners operating in the area but residing elsewhere will not qualify for these passes.

The pedestrianisation initiative comes after vehicles began using the cleared vendor space as an alternative route to avoid traffic congestion on the main Police Bazar road. During weekdays, exceptions will allow pass-holders and school drop-off vehicles to enter the zone, while holidays will maintain complete vehicle prohibition except for emergency services.

Unlike similar initiatives elsewhere in India, relocated hawkers received enhanced amenities, including proper lighting at their new location. The government plans to construct 15 public washrooms in the MUDA complex basement and install drinking water facilities for both vendors and visitors.

Financial support for the displaced vendors includes an immediate payment of Rs 10,000 per eligible hawker, scheduled for distribution on August 5, followed by monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 for five months.

The pedestrian zone forms part of a broader urban transformation plan positioning Khyndailad as a cultural gateway to Shillong and Meghalaya. Plans include redesigned signage, upgraded flooring, and evening musical performances that align with Shillong's reputation as India's music capital. Tourist guides will be deployed to assist visitors and maintain area cleanliness.

Officials indicated similar pedestrianisation projects may extend to Civil Hospital and Laitumkhrah areas, replicating the Police Bazar model. Refurbishment work for the entire Police Bazar stretch is expected to commence within two weeks.