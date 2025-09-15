Shock and outrage in Shillong: Youth Congress demands justice after 4-year-old found dead

The Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC) has condemned the murder of four-year-old Insaphira Lyngdoh Mawnai, whose body was found on Monday morning in Nongrah Nonglum, Shillong.

"The killing of an innocent child raises grave questions about the safety and security of our people, even within the supposed safety of their own homes and doorsteps," the MPYC said in a statement.

Insaphira went missing on Sunday, September 14, while playing in her home courtyard. Her body was discovered inside an under-construction house in the neighbourhood, submerged in a waterlogged pit with a rock placed on top, raising suspicions of foul play.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed that forensic experts have been called in and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Police have launched a thorough investigation, treating the case as highly serious.

The MPYC highlighted a series of recent crimes against women and children in the state, including the Williamnagar and Rajasimla cases, and criticised the government for failing to protect vulnerable communities. The party demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe Insaphira’s death “in a swift, transparent, and uncompromised manner,” and called for immediate action against the perpetrators.

The youth wing also urged the government to prioritise crimes against women and children, strengthen policing in sensitive areas, create local safety networks in collaboration with community bodies, launch awareness campaigns, and establish fast-track courts to ensure timely justice.

"The society is judged by how it protects its women and children. We will not remain silent as crimes continue to rise and the Government fails to act," the MPYC statement said, reaffirming their commitment to stand with Meghalaya families demanding accountability and stronger safeguards.

Residents of Nongrah Nonglum remain shocked as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Insaphira’s death.