The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly embarked on its briefest budget session in history, commencing on February 16. Amidst the ceremonial inauguration, marked by dignitaries including Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Governor Phagu Chauhan, discussions centered on pivotal matters such as the state's coal mining prospects.

In a significant declaration during the assembly's inaugural day, Governor Phagu Chauhan announced the state government's concerted efforts towards facilitating scientific coal mining. Addressing the assembly, Governor Chauhan said that the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, had greenlit 17 applications for prospecting licenses. Of these, six applicants have already submitted their geological reports and secured approval, while mining plans for four applicants await environmental clearance.

"With these developments, it is expected that scientific mining of coal will begin soon," Governor Chauhan said.

The assembly's agenda outlines a strategic allocation of time, with three days dedicated to private member's business and five days earmarked for government affairs. However, preceding the session, the Vibrant People's Party (VPP) clarified its stance on the Governor's address in Hindi, expressing an aversion yet opting not to oppose it given the provision for translation. VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh elucidated, "There will be no opposition as we have already welcomed the decision of the Speaker to have the translation."