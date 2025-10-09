Sikkim beat Meghalaya in U-19 Men’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy opener despite hat-trick

Sikkim overcame Meghalaya by 3 wickets in the opening match of the U-19 Men’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2025-26 cricket tournament, despite a spectacular hat-trick from a Meghalaya bowler.

Sikkim, having won the toss, chose to field first and bowled Meghalaya out for 99 in 36.4 overs. The hat-trick came in the fourth over of Sikkim’s innings, helping reduce the visitors to a sub-100 total, but it wasn’t enough to secure victory.

Gaurav Narleng was Meghalaya’s top performer with the bat, scoring 33 off 36 balls, and also claimed 3/16 in Sikkim’s chase. However, Meghalaya’s middle and lower order struggled, leaving Sikkim to chase 100 in 20.5 overs, with Aadnan (27) and Inzamamul (21) guiding them home.

Meghalaya will face Manipur in their next U-19 Men’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy match on October 11.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy plate group matches against Manipur and Sikkim were abandoned due to adverse weather in Tripura.

Only two of the six scheduled games have produced results so far. Meghalaya will next play Arunachal Pradesh on October 11.