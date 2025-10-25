Silchar residents arrested with 54 grams of heroin on Shillong highway

Meghalaya's Anti-Narcotics Task Force has intercepted a major drug consignment on the Shillong-Silchar route, seizing over 54 grams of heroin concealed in soap boxes and arresting two suspects from Assam.

The operation unfolded on October 25 when ANTF personnel established a checkpoint at Sohryngkham in the East Khasi Hills district following intelligence inputs. Officers stopped a vehicle for inspection, leading to the discovery of four soap boxes containing 54.13 grams of heroin.

Both individuals detained during the operation are residents of Silchar. Police sources confirmed that the packaging method—hiding narcotics inside everyday household items—is commonly used by traffickers to evade detection during routine checks.

The accused and the recovered contraband were transferred to the officer-in-charge at Sohryngkham Outpost for processing. An FIR has been registered, and investigators are now working to trace the supply chain and identify other individuals potentially involved in the smuggling network.

The Shillong-Silchar corridor has emerged as a key transit route for drug trafficking in the region, prompting increased vigilance from law enforcement agencies. The ANTF continues its investigation into the case.