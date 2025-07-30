"Silver coin betrayal": Meghalaya Congress slams Ronnie Lyngdoh's defection to NPP

Amid mounting political turbulence in Meghalaya, the resignation of Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress party, with the AICC Joint Secretary in charge of Meghalaya, Adv. Mathew Antony, accusing the ruling National People's Party (NPP) of orchestrating defections through "a shopping spree funded by corruption and loot."

While the Congress clarified that it has not officially received Lyngdoh’s resignation, the party said the move was unsurprising and symbolic of a larger pattern of betrayal driven by greed. Drawing a biblical parallel, Antony said, “We all know the fate of Judas… Our 3+1 MLAs, who won on the Congress hand symbol, have now traded their loyalty for silver coins.”

In a strongly-worded statement, Antony alleged that the NPP-led government's unchecked corruption has resulted in public funds being used to buy MLAs, luxury vehicles, homes, and foreign education for the children of ministers. He called upon the people of Meghalaya to question the sudden affluence of their elected representatives and demanded transparency in their sources of income.

He further hinted that poor individual performance and the fear of being denied a ticket in the next elections may have contributed to Lyngdoh’s defection. “Congress existed before these MLAs and will emerge stronger,” Antony said, adding that new leadership will soon be inducted to rejuvenate the party’s mission to end what he described as “the loot of Meghalaya.”

Reaffirming Congress’ commitment to the people, Antony concluded, “Our fight is not just political, it is moral—to save Meghalaya from a government that grows richer while its people grow poorer.”