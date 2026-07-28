SIR: Nearly 1.5 lakh Meghalaya voters marked as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate

Nearly 1.5 lakh electors in Meghalaya have been identified under the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) category during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to the latest update released by the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) B.D.R. Tiwari.

The report stated that 1,49,656 electors, accounting for 6.37 per cent of the state's total electorate of 23,49,645, have been classified under the ASDD category.

Of these, 74,851 have been marked as deceased, 37,914 as shifted, 28,826 as absent, 5,899 as duplicate entries, while 2,166 electors refused to submit enumeration forms.

The status report was released a day before the conclusion of the house-to-house distribution and digitisation of enumeration forms under the SIR exercise.

Election authorities cautioned that electors who fail to submit their verified enumeration forms before the deadline risk being excluded from the draft electoral roll, which is scheduled to be published on August 5.

The CEO's office urged voters to submit their completed forms either to their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) or through the online voter service portal.

According to the report, 99.62 per cent of enumeration forms have been distributed across the state, while 22,78,071 forms, representing 96.95 per cent, have already been digitised.

However, 2,24,435 forms—or 9.55 per cent of the total—are yet to be geographically mapped. Ri-Bhoi district has the highest proportion of unmapped forms at 23.45 per cent, followed by South West Khasi Hills at 14.53 per cent.

Officials said 10 of Meghalaya's 12 districts have completed 100 per cent distribution of enumeration forms, while East Khasi Hills remains the state's largest electoral district with 6,32,146 registered electors.