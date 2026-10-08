‘Sitting MLAs from different parties want to join us, but lack numbers’: Meghalaya BJP

Senior Meghalaya BJP leader Alexander Laloo Hek on October 8 claimed that several sitting MLAs from different political parties, including from the Garo Hills, are willing to join the BJP but cannot switch sides individually because they do not have the numbers required to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Hek did not name any of the legislators or specify how many MLAs had approached him.

“I received calls from sitting MLAs from Garo Hills and from different political parties. They are ready to join, but they don't have the numbers to defect and avoid the anti-defection law,” Hek said.

He claimed that he had been receiving four to five calls from different parts of Meghalaya from political leaders expressing interest in joining the BJP.

“These people now want to join in bulk with the BJP. I said we have no problem at all. The doors of the BJP are widely open and anybody interested in joining the BJP is most welcome,” he said.

Hek said the alleged interest was not limited to one political party or region, claiming that leaders from the Garo Hills, Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills had contacted him.

“Every political party has to keep their flocks together. Otherwise, these flocks are ready. They keep calling us to join the BJP. But they don't have the numbers,” he said.

His remarks come shortly after eight United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs joined the BJP, taking the party's strength in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly from two to 10. The move made the BJP the second-largest party in the House, behind the National People's Party (NPP).

The BJP is also a constituent of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said the change in numbers within the coalition does not affect the government's stability.

‘Power will come and go’

Hek also struck a broader political note, saying no political party or government could expect to remain in power permanently.

“Power will come and power will go. The power cannot remain for long,” he said, adding that political parties should not cling to power.

He said governments would eventually face anti-incumbency and urged political leaders to focus on respecting people rather than becoming attached to power.

Hek, who has been in politics for nearly three decades, said he had witnessed the rise and fall of several governments and leaders.

He also cautioned against describing an entire political party as arrogant, saying arrogance was an individual trait rather than a characteristic of a political organisation.

“I am not saying any, because arrogance is not a party. Arrogance is individual only. Why blame the party?” he said, adding that such a description could apply to individuals across political parties.

The BJP leader's comments come amid increased political activity in Meghalaya following the recent movement of UDP legislators into the BJP and the party's stated preparations for the 2028 Assembly election. Hek has previously said the BJP's doors are open to sitting and former legislators from across the state.