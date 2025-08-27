“Situation under control”: Conrad Sangma on Meghalaya-Assam border tensions

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 26 said the situation along the state’s border with Assam remains under control, though occasional flare-ups may continue because of decades-old disputes.

Calling the boundary issue “a complex matter with a deep-rooted history,” Sangma acknowledged that sporadic incidents still occur but added that government efforts, supported by the public, have helped ease tensions “to some extent.”

The Assam-Meghalaya border dispute dates back to the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act of 1969 and involves 12 contested stretches along the 884.9-km boundary. In 2022, both states signed memorandums of understanding to settle six of these areas.

“The governments of both states have taken steps to resolve these disputes through dialogue. In 2022, Assam and Meghalaya signed MoUs to demarcate six of the disputed areas, a significant step towards peace,” Sangma said.

As part of implementing the agreements, boundary pillars have been installed in locations such as Hahim. Regional committees are now working on the remaining six disputed areas, with a focus on engaging local communities to find “mutually acceptable solutions.” According to the chief minister, “These committees will ensure dialogue continues and that disputes are addressed in a systematic and peaceful manner.”

Sangma also noted that the election period in Assam has led to a temporary reduction in tensions. His government, he said, is using this period to strengthen dialogue and push forward with confidence-building measures.

“The matter is complicated, and we want to engage with people at the right pace and in the right manner. Our aim is to ensure long-lasting peace and allow people in these areas to live without fear,” he said.