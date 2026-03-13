Six arrested in Meghalaya ATM theft cases involving nearly Rs 1 crore

Police have arrested six people, including two from Haryana, in connection with a series of ATM thefts across East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya in which nearly Rs 1 crore was stolen over the past year.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, on March 13, said the thefts were reported from ATM booths at Mawkriah, Smit and Mylliem between May 2025 and February 2026.

The first incident was reported on May 21, 2025, when miscreants broke into an ATM booth at Mawkriah and stole ₹28.13 lakh. Another ATM at Smit was targeted on December 30, 2025, from where ₹35.57 lakh was taken. A similar theft was reported on February 8 this year at an ATM booth in Mylliem, with around ₹35 lakh stolen.

Cases were registered at Mawngap and Madanrting police stations, following which an investigation was launched.

A seven-member team from the Special Cell of East Khasi Hills police travelled to Nuh district in Haryana on February 27 to track down the suspects. Working with the Nuh district police, the team conducted operations and arrested two accused from Nuh city and Pingwan on March 10, Syiem said.

The police team reportedly came under attack while attempting to bring the accused from Nuh, he added. Both suspects were later produced before a local court and remanded to five days of police custody.

Police also arrested two alleged local facilitators from Shillong, who were granted six days of police remand by a court.

Another Special Cell team arrested two more persons on Thursday from Bongaigaon district and near Guwahati in Assam in connection with the ATM thefts.

Police said incriminating items were recovered from the accused. Investigation is continuing to identify and arrest other members of the gang who remain absconding.