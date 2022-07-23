Police conducted a raid at Tura MDC Bernard Marak’s Farm House at Edenbari on the outskirt of Tura. Six children were rescued includes 4boys and two girls from a 'brothel' allegedly run by BJP's Meghalaya vice-president Bernard N Marak in Tura, which was confirmed by West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh while talking exclusively with India Today NE.

Police said the raid began around 6:30 pm yesterday and lasted for around seven hours.The raid continued till 2 am.

During the raid at least 60 people all partying at the farmhouse, popularly known as Rimpu Bagan.

Three couples were caught from different rooms in compromising positions at Rimpu Bagan during the raid.

Police seized more than 1000ltr of illegal liquor and condom packets. From a dungeon-type room at Rimpu Bagana young girl and a minor child were found living in an unhygienic condition. They were handed over to officials of social welfare.

Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe was also present at the spot during the raid.

Several complaints were registered against Rimpu Bagan farmhouse for running an illegal bar and prostitution.

In June 2019, FKJGP, AYWO, ADE and GSU sought an inquiry into the running of an ‘illegal" resort—Eden—in the Allotgre area of Tura by former ANVC-B chairman Bernard Rimpu N Marak.

The Tura Police raided the BJP leader Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu’s farmhouse and seized a huge consignment of around 500 unused contraceptives (condoms) besides crossbow weapons and daggers and illegal liquors.

Acting on an FIR lodged on 28th February 2022 by a family whose daughter has gone missing, the nefarious activities by the incumbent MDC of Tura have unearthed the illegal activities in his farmhouse popularly known by locals as ‘RB’.

A victim on being produced in Court at Tura has confessed that she was taken to the MDC’s Farmhouse by a man and one of his friends where she was repeatedly raped multiple times during the course of the week before she was traced by her family and brought back. A case was registered in connection with this incident by women police.

From that case, police began a long-drawn-out investigation which ultimately resulted in last night's raid and the seizure of hundreds of alcohol drinks, vehicles, condoms, daggers and the arrest of 68 revellers, including 26 girls.