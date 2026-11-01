Six farmers and agripreneurs from Meghalaya have received the Krishi Gaurav Samman 2026 for their contributions to sustainable agriculture, preservation of indigenous crops and rural entrepreneurship.

The awards were presented during the Academic Assembly 2026, held at the College of Post Graduate Studies in Agricultural Sciences (CPGSAS) of Central Agricultural University (CAU) at Umiam in Ri-Bhoi district.

Among the recipients was Chekjing Sangma from Sadolpara village in West Garo Hills, who was recognised for introducing modern millet farming techniques and encouraging its cultivation. Darapbiang Mulieh of Khanduli village in West Jaintia Hills received the award for promoting millet-based value addition, while fellow Khanduli resident Sitrian Surong was honoured for preserving the state's traditional millet heritage.

Trinity Saioo, widely known as the 'Lakadong Lady of Meghalaya', was recognised for her efforts to promote indigenous Lakadong turmeric cultivation. She belongs to Mulieh village in West Jaintia Hills.

The other awardees were Jemnud Marpan of Thadnongniaw village in Ri-Bhoi district, who was recognised for conserving indigenous crops and agricultural biodiversity, and Midat M Binau, Professor of Practice at Manipur University, Marngar, Ri-Bhoi, for his efforts to take traditional spice crops to wider markets through agripreneurship.

Two of the award recipients had earlier been acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 139th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat for their work in reviving and promoting traditional millet cultivation in Meghalaya.

The Academic Assembly was jointly organised by Purvottar Janajati Shiksha Samiti (PJSS) and CPGSAS, CAU, under the theme 'Transforming Classrooms through NEP 2020: Integrating Indigenous Wisdom, Culture and Experiential Learning'.

Addressing the gathering, CAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Mishra called for greater integration of indigenous knowledge and modern scientific practices to strengthen sustainable agriculture.

He highlighted the role of tribal communities in biodiversity conservation, forest management and natural resource protection, while underlining the need to document traditional practices, promote value addition and develop community-based enterprises to improve rural livelihoods.

The event also featured interactive sessions with farmers and discussions on the National Education Policy 2020. It brought together academicians, educationists, farmers and other stakeholders, with 375 registered participants from institutions and organisations across the region.

The organisers said the awards recognised the contribution of farmers, particularly women and rural entrepreneurs, in safeguarding traditional agricultural practices, strengthening local value chains and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.