Six UP students pay Rs 2.5 lakh for vandalising Meghalaya homestay

The Meghalaya High Court has quashed an FIR against six students from Uttar Pradesh accused of vandalising a homestay in Shillong after they reached a settlement with the proprietor and paid compensation, officials said.

Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere passed the order on Monday after the homestay manager and proprietor gave their no-objection to quashing the FIR following a mutual settlement between the parties.

The FIR was registered at Laitumkhrah Police Station on July 11 after the students allegedly damaged the homestay and threatened the complainant when additional guests were not allowed to stay in a room beyond the permitted capacity.

The six students, including three minors aged 15, 17 and 17, were arrested in West Bengal on July 13 and later released on bail. One of the accused had just turned 18, while the remaining two are in their 20s and preparing for competitive examinations.

Under the settlement reached on August 17, the students paid Rs 2.06 lakh as full and final compensation to the homestay proprietor and tendered an unconditional apology for their conduct.

The High Court, taking into consideration the future and welfare of the students and the settlement between the parties, found no impediment to quashing the FIR.

However, the court directed two of the petitioners to pay an additional Rs 25,000 each to the proprietor within a week. They were also ordered to undertake six days of community service.

The two students will spend three days from September 8 at the Sikh Centre Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Lachumiere, Shillong, from 10 am to 5 pm under the supervision of Dr Kamaljeet Singh.

They will spend the remaining three days working with Jiva Cares' Project Operation Clean-Up, which undertakes cleanliness activities, including work related to the Umkhrah river, besides maintaining flowers and bins across Shillong.

The court directed that a report confirming satisfactory completion of the community service be submitted through the public prosecutor.

The other four students were exempted from community service considering their ages. The matter has been listed for September 15 for recording compliance.