On Thursday, while addressing the Northeast Food Show 2022 in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that farmers cannot achieve the expected exponential growth on their own, but with the help of entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs will help farmers improve their production and add value to their products so that they can be sold in the market.

“Farmers alone cannot get the exponential growth as they expect but it can be obtained through the entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs will help to scale up the farmers' production and can add up the value to their production to further send the products into the market outside. He also informed about the start of an Entrepreneur programme called Prime Programme which is very entrepreneur centric. He further stated that the state has been promoting and pushing many entrepreneur’s to come out”, stated Sangma.

“The expo witnessed many self- help groups. The state also witness increased in the number of women self- help groups from a mere 3, 4 thousand to over 35,000 formed up to date. The women self-help group have participated in the food expo to showcase their products. CM Sangma also informed about the mission mode programmes that will happen in the 2 day long food show happening in the state. The mission programme such as piggery mission, jackfruit mission, the aroma mission, the dairy mission etc. the mission's amounting to thousand crore of rupees. Hundred and hundred cooperative societies have been formed to ensure and help scale up farmers' productivity to meet the market value. CM Sangma also said that the government has taken up the step to provide a platform to the farmers and entrepreneurs of the state to become the best in the world,” he added.

Meghalaya Chief Minister

and Sikkim Chief Minister together attended the Northeast Food Show 2022 in the Polo Ground in Shillong, Meghalaya. The Northeast Food Show is the biggest business to business foods expo in the whole Northeast which brings together farmers, entrepreneurs and stakeholders in the food business to Discover, Source, Network and Celebrate. The state of Meghalaya is hosting the 2nd edition of Northeast Food Show. Both the state’s CM have inaugurated the food show Today.