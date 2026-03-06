‘Smile of citizens is our biggest achievement’: Meghalaya CM at Vision 2032 programme

The “Our Magnificent Meghalaya Vision 2032” programme marking eight years of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government was held on Friday, March 6, at the P. A. Sangma Sports Complex in Tura.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Thomas A. Sangma, Tourism and Agriculture Minister Timothy D. Shira and Minister for Public Health Engineering, Soil & Water Conservation and Housing Marcuise N. Marak, along with other ministers, MLAs and officials.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma reflected on the government’s eight-year journey since assuming office in 2018, acknowledging the challenges faced while thanking the people of Meghalaya for their continued support.

He said the state’s development progress had been recognised nationally, noting that he had received a congratulatory letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Meghalaya Day, acknowledging the economic transformation taking place in the state.

Sangma emphasised that while infrastructure projects such as roads, schools and new government buildings are important, the true measure of development lies in improving the lives of citizens.

“Development is not only about buildings or announcements. The most meaningful development is the one people can feel, when a life is saved in a hospital, when a child receives education, or when a farmer’s livelihood improves,” he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of unity among communities and urged people to resolve differences through dialogue, saying harmony among tribes and communities is essential for the state’s progress.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong described the occasion as a significant milestone, recalling that the MDA government began its journey on March 6, 2018. He highlighted that financial assistance worth about Rs 220 crore was distributed to beneficiaries during the programme.

“This amount goes directly to the people and reflects the government’s commitment to welfare and development,” Tynsong said, urging citizens and civil society organisations to support development initiatives.

Speaker Thomas A. Sangma praised the achievements of the government and congratulated the Chief Minister for becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister in the history of Meghalaya. He expressed hope that both the government and the opposition would work together to realise the vision of development outlined under Vision 2032.

Tourism and Agriculture Minister Timothy D. Shira also highlighted the impact of the government’s flagship programmes and called upon citizens to cooperate in building a developed and prosperous Meghalaya.