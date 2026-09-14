Sohiong sells out as Shillong market brings Meghalaya’s local produce to buyers

Three baskets of sohiong brought by a farmer from Meghalaya’s Mairang were sold out by the first half of the day at Shillong’s monthly Farmers’ Market, highlighting the demand for seasonal and locally grown produce in the state capital.

Simendaris Ryntathiang, an organic farmer from Mairang in Eastern West Khasi Hills, was participating in the market for the second time. Along with the sohiong, she brought other farm produce, which she said was also sold during the day.

The September edition of the market featured seasonal produce including sohiong, tomatoes, fruits, vegetables and value-added products sourced from farmers across Meghalaya.

The response to sohiong was particularly notable as the indigenous fruit appeared among the produce drawing buyers at the market. Ryntathiang said she would bring a larger quantity if given another opportunity to participate.

The monthly market has so far seen more than 300 farmers from across Meghalaya participate over nine editions. It provides farmers an opportunity to sell directly to consumers in Shillong, while allowing buyers access to produce sourced directly from farms.

The growing demand has also prompted an additional route to consumers. Through a partnership with homegrown quick-commerce platform SOMOI, produce from the market can be delivered to households across Shillong, extending the reach of farmers beyond the physical marketplace.

For first-time participants, the market has also provided an opportunity to test demand for their produce among urban buyers. Philisha Mynsong from Mawjam in Mawkynrew, East Khasi Hills, said she was initially nervous about setting up her stall but was encouraged by customers who began enquiring about and buying her produce.

Another first-time participant, Rhinda Susngi from Thadlaskein in West Jaintia Hills, said the market gave farmers an opportunity to take their organic produce directly to consumers.

With seasonal produce such as sohiong drawing buyers alongside everyday fruits and vegetables, the nine-month-old market is emerging as a regular point of contact between Meghalaya’s farmers and consumers in Shillong.