‘Sohra is more than a backdrop’: Meghalaya tourism forum chief flags altered Nohkalikai Falls image

A Ganesh Chaturthi social media post featuring a digitally altered image of Nohkalikai Falls in Sohra, Meghalaya, has drawn criticism over concerns about the representation of the region’s landscape and cultural identity.

The image shows Nohkalikai Falls digitally transformed to resemble Lord Ganesha as part of a Ganesh Chaturthi greeting. Meghalaya Rural Tourism Forum chairman Alan West Kharkongor criticised the depiction, saying it could misrepresent the cultural and historical character of the area.

“Sohra is not simply a scenic backdrop,” Kharkongor wrote in a Facebook post, pointing out that its waterfalls, mountains and forests are closely connected to the history, folklore and cultural identity of the Khasi people.

He said altering the landscape to create a religious image could mislead visitors and distort the cultural and historical character of the place.

Kharkongor stressed that celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi was legitimate, but said it should not come at the cost of misrepresenting the identity of Sohra and Meghalaya.

He also said hospitality brands operating in the state have a responsibility to promote Meghalaya with “cultural sensitivity, accuracy and respect for the indigenous heritage of the land”.

Kharkongor urged the hotel brand to withdraw the image and exercise greater cultural responsibility in future promotional campaigns.

“Sohra is more than a backdrop. It has its own story, identity and heritage. Please respect it,” he wrote.