Sohra, Mawsynram witness deficient rainfall as Meghalaya records 38% shortfall in August

Sohra and Mawsynram, among the world's wettest places, experienced deficient rainfall in August as Meghalaya recorded a 38 per cent shortfall during the month, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The state received 359.7 mm of rainfall in August against the normal 581.6 mm, the weather office said.

East Khasi Hills, where Sohra and Mawsynram are located, recorded a 42 per cent rainfall deficit during the month.

At the district level, West Jaintia Hills recorded the highest deficit at 75 per cent, followed by West Garo Hills at 72 per cent, West Khasi Hills at 60 per cent and North Garo Hills at 58 per cent.

East Garo Hills and Ri Bhoi recorded a 22 per cent deficit each, while East Jaintia Hills received 24 per cent less rainfall than normal.

South Garo Hills was near normal with a 9 per cent deficit, while South West Khasi Hills recorded a large excess of 155 per cent, the highest among the districts.

Rainfall data for South West Garo Hills was not available, the IMD said.

The August deficit came after Meghalaya recorded a 9 per cent shortfall in July, while rainfall in June was near normal.

In July, North Garo Hills recorded the highest deficit at 22 per cent, while South West Garo Hills received normal rainfall.

The rainfall situation worsened sharply in August, with eight of the state's 11 districts recording deficient rainfall. Only South West Khasi Hills recorded a large excess during the month, the IMD data showed.