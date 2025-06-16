Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, was on June 16 taken to the Meghalaya Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (MIMHANS) for psychiatric evaluation.

Speaking to reporters, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem said, "Sonam was taken to MIMHANS for psychiatric evaluation that her mind is okay. That was done as per recommendation of the doctor, who actually examined her."

Whether she was showing signs of mental instability, Syiem said, "No, it (the evaluation) is just to see whether they are showing symptoms of depressions while on police custody. It is routine (checkup)."

Sonam along with her alleged lover Raj Singh Kushwaha and his three friends - Akash Rajput, VIshal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi - were sent to 8 days police custody after they were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and Indore, Madhya Pradesh for their involvement in the recent murder of an Indore businessman (L) Raja Raghuvanshi at Sohra.

Police have entered the sixth day of interrogating the five accused persons.