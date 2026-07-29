Sonam Raghuvanshi surrenders before Shillong court after SC cancels bail in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, surrendered before a sessions court in Shillong following the cancellation of her bail by the Supreme Court.

The surrender came in compliance with the apex court’s order after it set aside the bail granted to Sonam in the high-profile murder case.

Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, had travelled to Meghalaya with Sonam for their honeymoon shortly after their marriage. The couple went missing during their visit to the state in May 2025, triggering a major search operation.

Raja’s body was later recovered from a deep gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls in the Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district. The discovery led to a murder investigation, with Meghalaya Police forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Police alleged that Sonam had conspired with others to murder her husband during the honeymoon trip. She was subsequently arrested along with several other accused persons.

According to the prosecution’s case, Sonam allegedly played a central role in a premeditated conspiracy to kill Raja. The investigation also focused on the alleged involvement of her former partner and other individuals accused of assisting in the planning and execution of the crime.

The case drew widespread national attention due to the circumstances surrounding Raja’s disappearance and the allegations that the honeymoon trip had been used to carry out a planned murder.

Sonam was granted bail by a lower court, but the order was challenged before the Supreme Court. The apex court subsequently cancelled her bail, following which she was directed to surrender before the sessions court in Shillong.

After surrendering, Sonam was taken into judicial custody in accordance with the court’s directions.

The Raja Raghuvanshi murder case remains under judicial consideration, with further proceedings expected before the Shillong court.