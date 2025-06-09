The Uttar Pradesh Police has not yet interrogated Sonam Raghuvanshi, as she will be handed over to the Meghalaya Police as soon as they reach Ghazipur, since the matter falls under their jurisdiction, UP Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, said on June 9.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of Raja Raghuvanshi who was found dead in a gorge at Meghalaya's Wei Sawdong area, was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

The senior police official reiterated that she had been found at a dhaba situated on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

"Sonam Raghuvanshi called her family members at around 3 am and informed them that she was present at the Kashi Dhaba on Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. Sonam's family members gave this information to the Indore Police, following which they contacted Uttar Pradesh Police.

Acting on this, Ghazipur Police took her to the hospital and then to the One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. Meghalaya Police was present in Indore to investigate this case. Sonam Raghuvanshi will be handed over to Meghalaya Police as soon as they reach Ghazipur. UP Police has not interrogated Sonam Raghuvanshi," the ADG law and order told ANI.

Meghalaya Minister Prestone Tynsong, addressing a press conference, said, “In the investigation into the recent case involving the disappearance of a honeymooning couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who went missing in East Khasi Hills district in May 2025, following sustained investigative efforts and multistate coordination, four individuals have been apprehended in connection with this case. Two are from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and one from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh."

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya on June 2.

Meanwhile, after Meghalaya Police's statement that the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam, has surrendered, Raja's brother, Vipul Raghuvanshi, said that they will not agree that Sonam is an accused until and unless she confesses to her crime.

However, he also said that if Sonam is involved in the case, then she should be punished.

The father of Sonam Raghuvanshi, Devi Singh, has claimed that his daughter is innocent and accused the Meghalaya police and government of "formulating" stories and "lying" from the beginning.

The family members of both Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi have been demanding a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe in the matter, citing bare to no response from the Meghalaya government.

Sonam's father has also accused the Meghalaya Police of "lying" and "formulating" stories.

Meanwhile, three assailants from Madhya Pradesh have also been caught in connection with the killing of Raja Raghuvanshi. This announcement was made by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Meghalaya DGP told ANI that 3 men were arrested, while the woman who had surrendered was identified as Sonam, the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi.