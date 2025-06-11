Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, has been brought to Shillong Sadar Police Station and remains in a three-day transit remand with Meghalaya Police.

She was taken to Ganesh Das Hospital on June 11 morning for a routine medical examination.

Meanwhile, four other accused — Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand — were brought to Guwahati airport by Shillong Police after a seven-day transit remand was secured for further investigation.

The four are expected to be produced before a court in Shillong, where police will seek extended remand.

According to police sources, Sonam is being questioned in detail as investigators attempt to trace her movements, including whether she travelled from Indore to Ghazipur before being found near a roadside eatery on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

Police have also seized the clothes reportedly worn by Vishal Singh Chauhan on the day of the alleged murder. The garments will be sent for forensic examination.

The body of Raja Raghuvanshi, who had recently married Sonam, was found on June 2 in a gorge at Sohra, near Cherrapunji. The case has triggered widespread shock due to the gruesome circumstances and the involvement of multiple accused across state lines.