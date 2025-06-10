Four accused of murdering Indore businessman Raja Raghuvashi in Meghalaya have reportedly confessed to the crime. The development was confirmed by the Indore Crime Branch on Tuesday, June 10.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Poonam Chand Yadav, who shared details in an exclusive conversation with India Today TV, the accused not only admitted their involvement in the murder but also made a startling revelation regarding the presence of the victim’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, at the crime scene.

“Sonam Raghuvanshi was present when her husband was murdered. She stood by and watched him die,” ACP Yadav stated.

"All four accused have confessed to killing Raja Rahghuvanshi. The first blow was struck by Vishal alias Vicky Thakur", said ACP Yadav while speaking to India Today.

The group further revealed how the body was throw into a deep gorge after killing Raja.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.