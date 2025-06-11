A major development unfolded on Wednesday in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, as Govind Raghuvanshi, brother of the prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, publicly stated that his sister deserves capital punishment for her alleged role in the killing.

Govind made the comments while meeting Raja's family in Madhya Pradesh, where emotions ran high. Uma Raghuvanshi, Raja's mother, spoke to reporters after the meeting and recounted Govind’s words. “He told me that Sonam should be hanged. He said he feels pain for Raja, not for Sonam,” Uma said.

“I asked if he had met her. He told me he did, briefly. When I asked why he didn’t hit her, he said he didn’t get the chance—police and media were present.”

Vipin Raghuvanshi, Raja’s brother, also confirmed that Govind had reached out earlier to express remorse and offer support. “He said his sister made a grave mistake and should be hanged for it,” Vipin told the media.

Govind, in his own statement, said he had no doubt about his sister’s involvement in the crime. He said that he is "100 per cent" sure that his sister committed the murder.

The case took a chilling turn after Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge near Sohra in Meghalaya, days after the couple had gone missing during their honeymoon. His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, was later found near a roadside eatery along the Varanasi-Ghazipur route.

Along with Sonam, four others have been named in the murder: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand. Investigators believe the group conspired to kill Raja shortly after his wedding.

The couple, residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had recently married before heading to Meghalaya for their honeymoon—a trip that ended in tragedy.