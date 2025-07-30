Sonu Nigam's 'Satrangi Re' tour to bring musical magic to Shillong

Legendary playback singer Sonu Nigam will perform in Shillong as part of his ambitious seven-city 'Satrangi Re India Tour', marking a rare opportunity for music lovers in the Northeast to witness the Padma Shri recipient live on stage.

The tour, announced on Nigam's 52nd birthday, positions Shillong alongside major metropolitan cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune. This inclusion underscores the growing recognition of Shillong's vibrant music scene and its passionate audience base.

Tickets for the entire tour will go live exclusively on BookMyShow from August 1, 2025. The concerts are being produced by NR Talent & Event Management in collaboration with BookMyShow.

To commemorate his birthday, Nigam also released a new single titled 'Kahani Meri', which blends Hindustani and Carnatic classical influences. The music video was shot against the stunning backdrop of Leh's landscapes, capturing what the artist describes as life's quiet introspection.

In an unusual gesture, Nigam launched the song alongside one-year-old Vedarrth, who shares the same birthday as the celebrated singer. The track, composed by PVNS Rohit, releases under Nigam's independent label 'I Believe Music' and is distributed by Global Music Junction.

"Over the last four decades of my musical journey, my fans have showered me with so much love and I've always been very grateful for that," Nigam said in a statement. "Satrangi Re 2025 is a way of celebrating our symbiotic bond of love through different colours, each depicting a specific emotion."

The singer expressed particular joy about celebrating with young Vedarrth, whose parents revealed he has been drawn to Nigam's music since before birth. "Having him launch Kahani Meri, a song that's extremely close to my heart, is heartening," Nigam added.

Anil Makhija, COO of Live Entertainment & Venues at BookMyShow, emphasized the tour's conceptual depth. "Sonu Nigam's music has always captured the many shades of love - personal yet profoundly universal," he explained. The tour promises "a journey across seven cities and seven shades of love, unfolding like a story with its own soundtrack."

For Shillong's music enthusiasts, this represents a significant cultural event. The city, often called India's rock capital, will host one of the country's most versatile vocalists, known for timeless hits including 'Sandese Aate Hain', 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin', and 'Bole Chudiyan'.