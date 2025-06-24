South West Garo Hills hosts first-ever Te•brong festival, showcasing jackfruit’s cultural heritage

The serene town of Ampati in South West Garo Hills erupted in colour, flavour, and festivity as it hosted the first-ever Te•brong (Jackfruit) Festival on Tuesday at the Multi Facility Centre.

Organised by the District Administration and the Tourism Department, the day-long event was a vibrant tribute to the jackfruit’s cultural heritage, culinary appeal, and economic potential.

The festival was graced by Mahendraganj MLA Sanjay A. Sangma and Rangsakona MLA Subir M. Marak, alongside Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak, Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar, and several senior officials. Hundreds of locals, students, entrepreneurs, and self-help groups (SHGs) joined the celebration.

Stalls lined the venue with jackfruit-based dishes and local agri-products. SHGs and entrepreneurs showcased innovations like jackfruit pickles, chips, sweets, and the now-popular “Nokma” jackfruit ice cream developed by Muktidata Multipurpose Society Ltd.

The festival also featured unique competitions that added a fun twist, including a Jackfruit Eating Contest (won by Remington Sangma), an Indigenous Cooking Competition (won by Jeshmina S. Marak), and a Heaviest Jackfruit Contest, which saw Arfeush S. Sangma claim victory with a 37.89 kg jackfruit.



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In a spirited finale, the District Sports Office team defeated the Police Department in an inter-departmental tug-of-war, energising the crowd.

MLA Sanjay Sangma praised jackfruit’s value beyond food, from nutrition to timber. Subir Marak called on youth to see jackfruit as a source of livelihood, applauding the MDA government’s push for grassroots entrepreneurship.

DC Hema Nayak, in her opening remarks, said, “Jackfruit reflects the very essence of Garo Hills. We want this festival to inspire young people to explore its full potential — not just as food but as an economic engine.” She also stressed incorporating local produce into school meals to tackle nutrition gaps.

Tourist Officer Colin Jeffrey Ch Marak and ADC Dolrich B.G. Momin emphasized that such cultural festivals could boost tourism and community unity.

As the curtains closed on this landmark celebration, the success of the Te•brong Festival signaled a powerful beginning — one where tradition, enterprise, and community pride converge to shape a greener and more prosperous South West Garo Hills.