SpiceJet introduces paperless boarding at Shillong airport, plans nationwide expansion

Budget carrier SpiceJet has rolled out a paperless boarding facility at Shillong Airport, offering passengers a faster, greener, and more seamless check-in experience.

The airline announced plans to expand this initiative to other domestic airports in the near future.

Under the new system, passengers checking in at airport counters will receive their boarding passes via WhatsApp, eliminating the need for physical printouts.

The initiative is designed to reduce waiting times at check-in and promote eco-conscious travel by cutting down on paper usage.

SpiceJet claims this is the first time an airline in India has introduced WhatsApp-based boarding passes at airport check-in counters.

Despite the availability of web check-in and initiatives such as Digi Yatra, over 9 million boarding passes were printed at Indian airports in June 2025 alone, contributing to approximately six tonnes of carbon emissions. The new system aims to eliminate this avoidable environmental impact.

Commenting on the rollout, SpiceJet Chief Strategy Officer GP Gupta said, “At SpiceJet, we are constantly working to enhance the travel experience for our passengers while embracing sustainability. The introduction of paperless boarding at Shillong Airport is a significant step in that direction, and we look forward to expanding this convenience-driven initiative across more airports soon.”