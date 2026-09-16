State-specific UCC opens scope for Meghalaya framework: CM Conrad

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on September 16 said the Centre's indication that states could have their own framework for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) had changed the nature of the discussion in Meghalaya.

Sangma said his earlier concern was over the possibility of a single uniform law being imposed across the country. With the Centre now indicating that states could formulate their own approach, he said the issue needed to be examined in the context of Meghalaya's social and cultural characteristics.

He said any UCC framework in Meghalaya would need to take into account the state's tribal character and matrilineal system, while also considering the concerns of non-tribal communities.

Sangma said it would be premature to reach any conclusion before examining the proposed legislation.

He added that the government would consult the public, political parties, stakeholders and different communities before deciding whether Meghalaya requires a UCC and, if so, what form it should take.

“There is no harm in discussing and taking views from people. Whatever we do, it will be in the larger interest,” he said.