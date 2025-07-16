Storm batters Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi, damages homes and plantations as villagers plead for aid

Several houses, besides plantations and infrastructure, have been damaged in a powerful storm that struck numerous villages in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, officials said.

The storm lashed the villages under Umling Block on Monday afternoon, catching villagers off guard, they said.

The worst-hit villages were Umdap Dumu and Umdap Rngi, where around 20 houses were damaged, apart from extensive damage to areca nut plantations, banana groves and electric poles, the officials said.

"We appeal to the district authorities to deploy officials to assess the damages and extend compensation and support," the heads of the two villages said in a joint statement.

The district administration is yet to respond to the communication.