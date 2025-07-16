Storm batters Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi, damages homes and plantations as villagers plead for aid
A severe storm in Ri-Bhoi district caused major damage to homes and crops, disrupting daily life. Villagers have appealed for urgent government aid as relief efforts begin
Several houses, besides plantations and infrastructure, have been damaged in a powerful storm that struck numerous villages in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, officials said.
The storm lashed the villages under Umling Block on Monday afternoon, catching villagers off guard, they said.
The worst-hit villages were Umdap Dumu and Umdap Rngi, where around 20 houses were damaged, apart from extensive damage to areca nut plantations, banana groves and electric poles, the officials said.
"We appeal to the district authorities to deploy officials to assess the damages and extend compensation and support," the heads of the two villages said in a joint statement.
The district administration is yet to respond to the communication.
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