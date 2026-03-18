Storm batters Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi, over 5,000 affected and 1,000 homes damaged

Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya recorded widespread damage after a powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain struck on Monday night, March 17.

Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said the worst-hit areas were villages under Umling and Jirang blocks. Preliminary reports indicate that at least 1,028 houses have been damaged, while more than 5,000 people have been affected.

The figure may increase as assessments from several areas are still pending.

The storm also caused losses to livestock and standing crops, compounding the impact on rural households. Power supply was disrupted in multiple parts of the district following the severe weather.

No fatalities or injuries have been reported so far, officials confirmed.

The district administration has initiated relief measures, distributing food items, tarpaulins, warm clothing and other essential supplies to affected families. Assessment of damages and restoration work is ongoing.