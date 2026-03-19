Storms lash Meghalaya, over 48,000 people affected; one dead

Severe storms, accompanied by hailstorms and lightning, have affected large parts of Meghalaya since March 13, damaging thousands of houses and impacting tens of thousands of residents, according to official data.

Preliminary reports compiled by the State Disaster Management Authority indicate that 48,490 people across 745 villages have been affected so far.

The damage spans 30 blocks across multiple districts, including East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, South West Khasi Hills, East Jaintia Hills and several districts in the Garo Hills region.

Authorities reported that 13,076 houses have been damaged due to the extreme weather events. One person has lost their life, while another has been reported injured. No individuals have been listed as missing so far.

Infrastructure has also taken a hit, with 66 instances of damage recorded. Crop loss has been minimal in comparison, with only 0.4 hectares of agricultural land reported affected.

The figures are based on cumulative data received from districts up to 9 pm on March 17 and remain subject to revision as more reports come in. Officials said assessments are ongoing and further updates will be issued as the situation develops.