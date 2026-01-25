Strong demand leads to full sell-out at Shillong farmers’ market

A state-run farmers’ market in Shillong recorded a complete sell-out on January 25, signalling strong consumer demand for direct farm-to-consumer channels and seasonal produce from Meghalaya’s winter harvest.

The January edition of the Monthly Farmers’ Market brought together 30 curated stalls, including 17 run by farmers, alongside agri-entrepreneurs and participants from fisheries and animal husbandry. Oranges and pumpkins dominated the market, reflecting peak winter output and drawing steady footfall through the day.

A key feature was the direct sale model, which allowed farmers to bypass intermediaries and offer fresh produce at transparent prices. The approach paid off: all participating farmers sold their stock by closing time, aided by both walk-in customers and online orders routed through a local quick-commerce platform operating in Shillong.

Value addition also featured prominently. Members of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras trained in hospitality prepared orange- and pumpkin-based dishes at a live kitchen, generating sales of over Rs 20,000 and offering visitors a farm-to-plate experience using locally sourced ingredients.

Officials associated with the programme said the market demonstrated Meghalaya’s capacity to scale up local agriculture while ensuring better price realisation for growers. The initiative is being positioned as a regular outlet to strengthen farmer incomes, encourage small agri-enterprises and widen consumer access to local produce.

Farmers participating in the market said the platform provided visibility, confidence and fair pricing, particularly for those from rural areas who have limited access to organised markets.

The Monthly Farmers’ Market is expected to be expanded beyond the capital to other district headquarters in the coming months, with the aim of creating more consistent and remunerative sales avenues for farmers across the state.