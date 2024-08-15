Suborno Isaac Bari, dubbed the 'Einstein of our time', visited the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on August 14.

The 12-year-old prodigy delivered a lecture on "The Impact of Early Stem Education" to thousands of students, faculty members, and participants from various schools and institutions.

The event, described as historic, provided attendees with the opportunity to interact with Bari. Over 500 children from different schools joined USTM students for this unique experience.

Bari's visit will continue today when he will participate in the 78th Independence Day celebration on campus. He is accompanied by his father, Rashidul Bari, a teacher at Brooklyn Tech in New York, and Pranesh Debnath, state representative of North East India Vyomika Space Academy and India coordinator for Prof Bari.

USTM welcomed the young professor with a grand reception. The programme began with the felicitation of guests by USTM officials, including Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque and Vice Chancellor Prof GD Sharma.

During his lecture, Bari incorporated the life stories of renowned Indian scientists Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. He also fielded questions on physics, mathematics, and general topics from the audience. Bari emphasised the importance of mathematics and science in modern education, encouraging young students to study these subjects in depth.

The young boy expressed his desire to help people worldwide understand math and science, stating his goal to become a professor and assist those in need of good educational resources. He shared his experiences from recent interactions with students at CPS Patharkandi and CPS Badarpur in Karimganj.

Rashidul Bari, Suborno's father, addressed the audience, sharing his feelings as a proud parent.