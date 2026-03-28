Supply of domestic LPG has stabilised in Meghalaya: Civil Supplies Dept

Authorities in Meghalaya have attributed recent disruptions in LPG supply to transportation challenges, assuring that the situation is being closely monitored and coordinated with oil marketing companies.

Explaining the issue, officials said the disruption was temporary and caused by a combination of factors, including policy adjustments, rollout of e-KYC requirements, operational hesitations at the distributor level, and the spread of misinformation among consumers.

On the commercial LPG front, constraints have primarily arisen due to the cap imposed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The state government has taken up the matter with the Centre, seeking enhanced allocations and appropriate relaxations.

Highlighting the state’s specific challenges, officials noted that Meghalaya’s economy—heavily dependent on tourism and hospitality—along with its hilly terrain, makes it particularly vulnerable to supply disruptions.

The Directorate stated that monitoring mechanisms have been strengthened at both the state and district levels, with daily reporting and close coordination with oil marketing companies to ensure restoration and stability of LPG supply.