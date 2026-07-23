Supreme Court cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail, grants three weeks to surrender

The Supreme Court on July 23 cancelled the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of murdering her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya in 2025.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale allowed the Meghalaya government's plea challenging the bail order and directed Sonam to surrender before the police within three weeks.

The apex court also observed that if the trial does not commence and conclude within six months, Sonam will be free to file a fresh bail application.

Sonam, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in June 2025 in connection with the murder of her husband, businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

The couple had gone missing after travelling to Sohra in Meghalaya on May 23, 2025, for their honeymoon. Raja's body was later recovered from a deep gorge on June 2.

According to the Meghalaya Police, Sonam allegedly conspired with hired assailants to murder her husband for financial gain. The investigation led to her arrest along with the alleged contract killers.