The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, has recommended Justice Tashi Rabstan for appointment as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. This decision marks a historic moment as Justice Rabstan will become the first Chief Justice from the Ladakh region.

Justice Rabstan is set to assume office following the retirement of current Chief Justice S Vaidyanathan on August 24. The Collegium's resolution highlighted the significance of this appointment, noting the lack of representation from Ladakh in high judicial positions.

"Bearing in mind that Mr Justice Tashi Rabstan would be the first Chief Justice from the region of Ladakh, which has otherwise little or no representation among the Judges of the High Court and no representation at all so far in the office of Chief Justice, the Collegium recommends his appointment," the resolution stated.

Born on April 10, 1963, in Skurbuchan, Leh Ladakh, Justice Rabstan completed his education at the University of Jammu. He began his legal career in 1990 after enrolling with the Bar Council of Jammu & Kashmir. His judicial journey includes appointments as an additional judge in March 2013 and a permanent judge in May 2014 at the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Justice Rabstan's experience extends to serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 2022. This wealth of experience, combined with his unique background, positions him to bring a fresh perspective to the Meghalaya High Court.