Supreme Court refuses to stay bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Meghalaya High Court's order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya in 2025.

A bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and Sheel Nagu expressed reservations over the High Court's decision but declined to suspend the bail order, noting that Raghuvanshi has already been released from jail and is currently in Shillong in compliance with the bail conditions imposed by the trial court.

Appearing for the Meghalaya government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the allegations against Raghuvanshi were of a serious nature and contended that she should not have been granted bail on technical grounds.

The case pertains to the alleged murder of Raghuvanshi's husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, a case that drew nationwide attention. The matter remains under judicial consideration.