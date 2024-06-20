The Supreme Court has taken note of the petition filed by students who appeared for the NEET-UG exam at a Meghalaya center, alleging a loss of 45 minutes during the exam. These students are seeking inclusion in the group of 1563 candidates who were granted grace marks and offered the opportunity to reappear for the exam on June 23. The apex court has issued notices to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding this matter.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing for these pleas on July 8, indicating a response to the student's concerns and the urgency of resolving the issue.

Additionally, the Supreme Court has also taken up a petition filed by the NTA, requesting the transfer of cases related to NEET-UG 2024 from various High Courts to the apex court. The Supreme Court has put a stay on the proceedings before the High Court regarding these cases, emphasizing that it will not impede the ongoing counseling process for NEET-UG candidates.