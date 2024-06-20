Supreme Court takes cognizance of NEET-UG petition by Meghalaya students
The Supreme Court has acknowledged a petition from NEET-UG candidates in Meghalaya over a 45-minute exam time loss, issuing notices to the Centre and NTA. The hearing is set for July 8, and the court has also addressed a plea by NTA to transfer NEET-UG 2024 cases to the apex court.
- Supreme Court acknowledges petition over 45-minute exam time loss at Meghalaya NEET-UG centre
- Notices issued to Centre and NTA; hearing scheduled for July 8
- Supreme Court stays High Court proceedings on NEET-UG 2024 cases, ensuring counselling process continues
The Supreme Court has taken note of the petition filed by students who appeared for the NEET-UG exam at a Meghalaya center, alleging a loss of 45 minutes during the exam. These students are seeking inclusion in the group of 1563 candidates who were granted grace marks and offered the opportunity to reappear for the exam on June 23. The apex court has issued notices to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding this matter.
Furthermore, the Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing for these pleas on July 8, indicating a response to the student's concerns and the urgency of resolving the issue.
Additionally, the Supreme Court has also taken up a petition filed by the NTA, requesting the transfer of cases related to NEET-UG 2024 from various High Courts to the apex court. The Supreme Court has put a stay on the proceedings before the High Court regarding these cases, emphasizing that it will not impede the ongoing counseling process for NEET-UG candidates.
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