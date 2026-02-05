Suspected dynamite blast at illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s Jaintia hills kills several Assam workers

Several workers, all believed to be from Assam, were killed in a suspected dynamite blast at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on February 5. The explosion reportedly occurred inside the mine, causing severe injuries and fatalities among the labourers working at the site.

At least four deaths have been confirmed so far, while officials fear the toll may rise as rescue and recovery operations continue. Initial police statements had downplayed or denied reports of casualties, but later developments, including hospital records, confirmed multiple deaths. Videos and accounts from local sources also contradicted the early official version.

Meghalaya Police have launched rescue operations in the area, and the exact cause of the explosion is under investigation. Preliminary inputs suggest that dynamite may have been used inside the mine, which was operating illegally.

The identities of three deceased workers have been established. They have been identified as Faruk Ahmed, a resident of Bihara village under Katigora, and Dildar Hussain and Anwora Hussain, both residents of Sharisha Kuri village. All the victims are believed to be migrant workers from Assam.

Authorities are continuing the probe into the incident, which has once again brought focus on the dangers of illegal coal mining in the Jaintia Hills and the safety of migrant labourers working in such hazardous conditions.