Suspected petrol bomb incident mars Durga Puja festivities in Shillong

Durga Puja celebrations in Shillong were overshadowed by a suspected petrol bomb incident in Mawbah on the night of October 17, after an object allegedly hurled near a momo stall left an abandoned scooty partially burnt.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 pm on Saturday, near Shiv Mandir in Mawbah. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud noise before noticing the suspected device lying near the scooty and the food stall. The object reportedly failed to explode, while a wire was seen catching fire.

No injuries were reported. Eyewitnesses said the situation could have been more serious had the object landed on the roof of a nearby house.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said police were probing the incident and verifying whether the object allegedly hurled at the spot was a petrol bomb.

Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible.

The incident occurred as devotees across Meghalaya were visiting Durga Puja pandals to offer prayers to Goddess Durga. Shillong witnessed festive activity, with families turning out to seek blessings during the celebrations.