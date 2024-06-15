Senior police official Mukesh Singh was appointed as the Commandant General of Civil Defence and Home Guards, while Sylvester Nongtnger has returned as Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Khasi Hills, according to a notification issued by the Meghalaya Home Department, on June 14 about the transfers and postings within the Meghalaya Police fraternity.

Meanwhile, Rituraj Ravi, who had taken charge as the East Khasi Hills district SP before the Lok Sabha polls will serve as the Commandant of the 6th MLP in Umran.

The notification also shared information about other officials who have been transferred or allotted other positions:

Mukesh Kumar Singh, Inspector General of Police (L&O), Shillong, was transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police-Commandant General, Civil Defence & Home Guards, Shillong; Jerry F.K Marak, Inspector General of Prisons, Shillong, was transferred and posted as Commandant, 2nd MLP Bn, Goeragre, West Garo Hills, Tura; Sylvester Nongtnger, Commandant, 6th MLP Bn, Umran, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong; while Rituraj Ravi, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Shillong, is transferred and posted as Commandant, 6th MLP Bn, Umran.

Herbert G. Lyngdoh, Superintendent of Police, Anti-Infiltration Directorate, Shillong, was transferred and posted as Commandant, 1st MLP Bn, Mawiong; Mary G.T. Sangma, Principal, Police Training School, Umran, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Anti-Infiltration Directorate, Shillong.

Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police, CID, Shillong, was transferred and posted as Asstt. Inspector General of Police (L&O), Shillong; Lakador Syiem, Commandant, 4th MLP Bn, Sohpian, was transferred and posted as Principal, Police Training School, Umran.

Dr Dara Aswaghosh, Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills, Tura, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (City), Shillong; Pankaj Kumar Rasgania, Superintendent of Police, City, Shillong, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Sadar), Shillong; while Pawar Swapnil Vasantrao, Commandant, 1st MLP Bn, Mawiong, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, North Garo Hills District, Resubelpara.

Bashanborlang J. Laloo, Commandant, 2nd MLP Bn, Goeragre, West Garo Hills, Tura, was transferred and posted as Commandant, SF-10, Shillong; Abraham T. Sangma, Superintendent of Police, North Garo Hills, Resubelpara, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills, Tura; Ringrang T G. Momin, Superintendent of Police, F&ES, Tura, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, CID, Shillong.

Bruno A Sangma, Commandant, SF-10, Shillong, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, F&ES, Tura; Rupam R. Marak, Superintendent of Police (Security), Shillong, was transferred and posted as Commandant, 4th MLP Bn, Sohpian; N. Subhash Singh, Asstt. Inspector General of Police (L&O), Shillong, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (R/PR), Shillong.

Losterwell Nongpluh, Superintendent of Police, SB-II, Shillong, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Security), Shillong; Feroz Rehaman, Deputy Commandant, 5th MLP Bn, Samanda, East Garo Hills District, Williamnagar, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Tura; Torid D. Sangma, MPS, Addl. Superintendent of Police, South West Garo Hills, Ampati, was transferred and posted as Asstt. Inspector General of Police (E), Shillong.

Marlon S H. Nonghuloo, Deputy Commandant, 3rd MLP Bn, Khliehtyrshi, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, SB-II, Shillong and Stanislaus A. Marak, Addl. Superintendent of Police, Resubelpara, is allowed to hold charge posting and is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Eastern Range).