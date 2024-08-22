The Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Incubation Centre (EIIC-SYC) was launched at Synod College, Shillong on August 21. The event marked a significant step towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth of Meghalaya.

I Laloo, Executive Director of MBMA/PRIME Startup Hub, Government of Meghalaya, highlighted the untapped potential of the state's youth. "There is so much latent creativity in Meghalaya's young people," Laloo said. "Our goal is to equip them with essential skills and nurture their entrepreneurial spirit."

Laloo emphasised the role of centres like EIIC-SYC in channelling students' creativity into viable business models. She also mentioned the CM Elevate programme, a government initiative offering subsidies up to 75% for promising business proposals.

Prof Don Syiem, delivering the keynote address, stressed the importance of innovation in meeting society's evolving needs. He cited the establishment of 20 Design Innovation Centres across India, including one at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), which has acquired technologies like 3D printers and AI robotics to foster innovative ideas.

E Thangkhiew, convenor of the Entrepreneurship Cell, outlined the centre's objectives, including organizing workshops, mentorship programs, and sustainability challenges. The centre aims to encourage local engagement and create unique responses to regional entrepreneurial needs.

The event also featured the launch of EIIC-SYC by Laloo and the presentation of an award to Jason Wahlang, winner of the Logo Design Competition.