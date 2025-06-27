Synthetic drug surge turns Northeast India into key smuggling hub, warns Customs

A significant surge in synthetic drug trafficking, particularly amphetamine smuggling from Myanmar, is transforming Northeast India into both a transit route and consumption hub for illicit narcotics, senior customs officials revealed on Thursday.

Speaking at a programme marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Joint Commissioner of Customs Spencer M Mylliem highlighted the escalating threat posed by synthetic drugs flowing across the region's porous borders. The briefing, organised by the Press Information Bureau Shillong and the Office of the Commissioner, Customs (Preventive), Northeast Region Headquarters, brought together enforcement officials and media representatives at the CGST Hall.

"The region is witnessing a surge in synthetic drug smuggling, especially amphetamine, largely trafficked from Myanmar. This is closely tied to the political instability in the region and porous border areas," Mylliem explained during his comprehensive presentation on drug trafficking patterns across the Northeast.

The customs official detailed how political turmoil in Myanmar has created favourable conditions for drug trafficking networks to exploit the region's vulnerable border infrastructure. The Northeast's strategic location has made it an attractive corridor for smugglers moving synthetic drugs deeper into Indian territory and beyond.

Customs authorities have ramped up enforcement operations across all northeastern states, relying on intelligence networks, informants, and reward mechanisms to combat the growing threat. The department has forged crucial partnerships with the Border Security Force, Assam Rifles, and state police forces to conduct joint raids and follow-up investigations.

"Our enforcement efforts depend on timely intelligence and strong collaboration with partner agencies. Regular joint meetings and shared operations are crucial," Mylliem emphasised, highlighting the coordinated approach required to tackle sophisticated trafficking networks.

Recent operations have resulted in significant seizures across major smuggling corridors throughout the region, with customs officials mapping out key routes used by trafficking organisations.

While enforcement remains critical, customs officials acknowledge that supply-side interventions alone cannot solve the drug crisis. The department has launched awareness campaigns and community outreach programs to complement its enforcement activities.

"Our aim is not just to curb supply but also to reduce demand. Long-term strategies must include rehabilitation, legal reforms, and public engagement," Mylliem noted. "Customs alone cannot fight this battle. It requires sustained support and collaboration from all enforcement and border agencies, both nationally and internationally."

During the interactive session, officials addressed questions about emerging trafficking routes, foreign national involvement, and illegal manufacturing operations. Mylliem emphasised the continued relevance of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988, particularly for cases involving repeat offenders and organized crime syndicates.

However, officials also acknowledged ongoing challenges, including manpower constraints and concerns about conviction rates in drug trafficking cases.

As part of the observance, customs authorities organised a creative competition for students from five prominent Shillong schools - Loreto Convent, Shillong Public School, St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School, Army Public School, and Duncan Secondary School. The "Mission – Drug Free Campus" themed event saw students express their views on drug abuse through slogans, posters, and poetry.

The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hajong, Assistant Commissioner Rasarshi Chakrabarty, and various media representatives, underscoring the multi-stakeholder approach needed to address the region's drug trafficking challenge.