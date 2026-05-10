Temple vandalised in Shillong; idols, ornaments stolen, probe underway

Unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised a Hanuman Mandir in the Garikhana area of Shillong and decamped with idols, silver ornaments and cash after allegedly disabling CCTV cameras, police said on Sunday, May 10.

The incident reportedly took place around 1 am under the jurisdiction of Lumdiengjri Police Station. According to the police, the accused allegedly entered the temple by breaking open a side entrance before ransacking the premises.

Based on a complaint filed by Ravi Sharma, the miscreants are suspected to have stolen idols of Lord Krishna and Radha, a small idol of Lord Hanuman, silver ornaments, and several brass ritual items, including water pots, lamps and plates. An undisclosed amount of cash was also allegedly taken from the temple’s donation box. The main idol inside the shrine, however, remained untouched.

Police said the intruders also allegedly set fire to CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the temple in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence before fleeing the scene.

Investigators have, however, obtained footage from surveillance cameras installed in neighbouring houses, which reportedly captured the suspects while escaping. The footage has been handed over to the police as part of the investigation.

The incident has triggered concern among residents of Garikhana and nearby Jhalupara over security arrangements and night patrolling in the locality. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.