Ten public health facilities in Meghalaya achieve national quality certification

Meghalaya has reached a major milestone in public healthcare, with ten of its health facilities earning the prestigious National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) Certification, a benchmark for excellence in India’s public health system.

The certified facilities include Ganesh Das MCH Hospital in Shillong, and primary health centres in Marngar, Siju, Nongalbibra, Pomlum, Asananggre, Babadam, Wagesi, Salmanpara, and Gabil. In addition, 91 SC HWCs (AAM) across the state have also secured NQAS Certification.

The achievement reflects sustained efforts to strengthen healthcare quality, from infrastructure upgrades to process improvements. It was driven by the Joint Directorate Committee (JDC), supported by the Joint Directorate Quality Committee (JDQC), district quality teams, and partner organisations, including MMDSL and NHM. These bodies oversaw training, mock assessments, gap-closure initiatives, and mentoring programs to ensure compliance with national standards.

Ganesh Das MCH Hospital, a high-volume maternal and childcare centre, emerged as a standout example, achieving multiple certifications across its OT, labour room, SNCU, and pediatric care services. The other PHCs, serving remote and rural populations, demonstrated that even grassroots facilities can meet rigorous national benchmarks with strong leadership and teamwork.

Senior officials highlighted that NQAS certification is not just an assessment milestone but a transformation of systems, attitudes, and outcomes in healthcare delivery.

The Health Department plans to expand this quality improvement initiative to more facilities, aiming to ensure safe, reliable, and nationally benchmarked healthcare for all citizens of Meghalaya.