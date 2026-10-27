The Shillong Sports Association (SSA) on Monday unveiled the trophy for the SSA Champions Cup 2026, with the tournament set to begin on November 3 and conclude with the final in early December.

The unveiling ceremony was led by SSA president and MLA Banteidor Lyngdoh in the presence of senior association members, players and officials representing the 10 participating teams.

Each club received a cheque of Rs 50,000 for qualifying for the tournament, providing financial assistance to prepare for the competition. The event follows the successful inaugural edition in 2025, which saw Nongkseh emerge as champions after defeating Shillong Lajong 2-1 in extra time in front of a packed SSA Stadium.

The Champions Cup brings together the champions and runners-up from all five men's divisions under the SSA, giving clubs from different levels of local football the opportunity to compete for one title.

To ensure a more balanced contest, clubs from the Second, Third and Fourth Divisions can sign five players from other local clubs on loan. Teams from the Shillong Premier League (SPL) and First Division, however, must field players already registered with the SSA.

The 10 teams have been divided into two groups, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Group A features SPL champions Mawlai, First Division runners-up Nongkrem, Second Division champions Mawpat, Third Division runners-up Lamlynti and Fourth Division champions Mawpdang.

Group B comprises SPL runners-up Shillong Lajong, First Division champions Mawkhar, Second Division runners-up Sohryngkham, Third Division champions Sanmer and Fourth Division runners-up Sei La Sap FCC.

The opening match will see Mawlai take on Lamlynti at 2.30 pm on November 3 at the SSA Stadium.

Defending champions Nongkseh will not feature in this year's competition after finishing third in the SPL. Their absence guarantees a new champion, with all 10 qualifying clubs competing for the title.

Shillong Lajong are the only team returning for a second consecutive appearance in the Champions Cup. They finished runners-up in both the SPL and the inaugural tournament in 2025, losing to Nongkseh in the final.

Addressing the gathering ahead of the trophy unveiling, Lyngdoh congratulated the participating clubs and said the SSA aimed to work closely with them to make the second edition more successful.

He also highlighted the association's long-term ambition of helping more local footballers secure opportunities with bigger clubs across the country and earn places in the national team.